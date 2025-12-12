Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Friday that he expects Ferguson (calf) to play Sunday night against the Vikings, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson was a limited practice participant Wednesday and then sat out Thursday, but Jones said the tight end looked good during Friday's practice. It still seems more likely than not for Ferguson to enter the game with a 'questionable' designation, which could be tricky for managers ahead of a primetime kickoff (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday).