Ferguson caught three of four targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

After failing to do much on seven targets last week, Ferguson made a quick impact this time around, opening the scoring by catching a four-yard TD toss from Dak Prescott midway through the first quarter. The tight end nearly had a second touchdown later in the game, but Prescott made a rare bad throw Sunday and missed Ferguson in the back of the end zone on Dallas' first drive of the second half. While the TD could be the first of many for the second-year player in 2023, rookie Luke Schoonmaker also caught a one-yard TD in the win and Peyton Hendershot got a carry on a jet sweep near the goal line that he failed to score on, suggesting the Cowboys' tight end picture could be more of a committee that those with fantasy shares in Ferguson might like.