Ferguson caught all three of his targets for 38 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars.

Ferguson was one of the few projected Week 1 starters that Dallas put on the field against Jacksonville. The 24-year-old was working on improving his blocking during camp, but he reminded everyone that he is still a receiving threat. Ferguson is closing in on taking over the starting job vacated by Dalton Schultz on his way to Houston this past offseason.