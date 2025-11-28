Ferguson caught five of six targets for 36 yards in Thursday's 31-28 win over Kansas City.

The tight end nearly hauled in his eighth TD of the season late in the third quarter on a 13-yard toss from Dak Prescott, but replay showed that Ferguson's second foot got tangled up with his defenders and never landed in bounds at the back of the end zone. It was still the fourth straight game in which he's caught at least four passes, and Ferguson has 70 receptions on the season -- one short of the career high he set in 2023, and second among all tight ends this year behind Trey McBride's 80. Ferguson will look to establish that new personal best in Week 14 against the Lions.