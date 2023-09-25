Ferguson caught five of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Cardinals.

The second-year tight end matched his catch total from the first two games of the season combined while posting the second-best yardage total of his career, after his 3-57-0 line against the Giants in Week 12 of last year. Ferguson is emerging as a reliable security blanket for Dak Prescott, but he faces a tough test in Week 4 against a Patriots defense that's given up only seven catches to TEs over its first three contests.