Ferguson brought in five of six targets for 23 yards in the Cowboys' 24-20 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

Ferguson finished second in receptions on the Cowboys to CeeDee Lamb and third in receiving yards, although the latter total was a reflection of a low-volume passing night for Dallas. Nevertheless, it was encouraging to see Ferguson as Dak Prescott's second-favorite target on the night, as it was a reminder of the chemistry between the two that was nullified by Prescott's season-ending hamstring avulsion in Week 9 of last season. Ferguson could remain similarly busy during the Cowboys' Week 2 home opener against the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 14.