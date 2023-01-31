Ferguson caught 19 of 22 targets for 174 yards and a touchdown over 16 regular-season games in 2022.
A fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ferguson most productive performance came in Week 6 when he caught four of six targets for 40 yards and a TD. Stuck behind Dalton Schultz when the veteran tight end was healthy, Ferguson only got occasional chances to flash his upside and athleticism as a pass-catcher but he tended to make the most of them -- he landed on highlight reels during a Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants with a 30-year catch-and-run that featured both a leaping grab and a hurdle over safety Jason Pinnock. Schultz is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and if Dallas elects not to bring him back, Ferguson could head into 2023 as the team's No. 1 tight end.