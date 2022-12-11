Ferguson (head/neck) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ferguson did not log a statistic before he sustained a pair of injuries Sunday, though the exact nature of these issues is still unknown. The rookie has caught 16 of his 19 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys' No. 2 tight end through the first 12 games of the season. With Ferguson sidelined, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon will likely step into bigger roles behind Dalton Schultz.