Ferguson recorded four receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Saturday's 20-19 win over the Lions.
Ferguson entered the game having seen eight targets in four consecutive games, but he was overshadowed by Brandin Cooks as the secondary producer in Dallas's offense in Saturday's win. The end result was Ferguson's lowest yardage total since Week 12. Positively, he still has at least four catches in five consecutive games.
