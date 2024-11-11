Ferguson caught four of five targets for 24 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Eagles.

Ferguson led the Cowboys in receiving yardage in a game where the offense mustered just 66 passing yards. The tight end's mild output was virtually negated when he coughed up one of Dallas' four lost fumbles Sunday. Ferguson was an average fantasy option when Dak Prescott (hamstring) was under center, but with the latter possibly done for the season, it is safe to downgrade the Cowboys' position players if Cooper Rush continues to start against the Texans next Monday.