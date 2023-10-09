Ferguson caught all three of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the 49ers.

Ferguson's second straight game with a 100 percent catch rate was one of the few bright spots for Dallas' offense, as the entire unit struggled to move the ball against San Francisco's stingy defense Sunday. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, the tight end also experienced his lowest target total through five games. Ferguson had reached seven targets in three of his previous four contests, so expect him to continue serving as one the Cowboys' primary receiving options behind CeeDee Lamb against the Chargers next Monday.