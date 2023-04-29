Ferguson could face competition for targets this season from second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker.
A fourth-round pick in 2022, Ferguson flashed some upside as a receiving option last year when Dalton Schultz was out of the lineup, and he ascended to the top of the depth chart at tight end when Schultz signed with the Texans. Schoonmaker is even more of an athletic specimen than Ferguson, but the newcomer to the roster is still a developmental project with raw receiving skills after mostly playing quarterback in high school. Given his head start in establishing chemistry with Dak Prescott, Ferguson still figures to be the Cowboys' top option at tight end in 2023, with Peyton Hendershot also figuring into the mix behind him alongside Schoonmaker.