Ferguson caught four of seven targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 49-17 rout of the Giants.

The second-year tight end has gotten into the end zone in three straight games, and Ferguson kept his streak going Sunday with a one-yard grab in the second quarter that was the first of Dak Prescott's four TD passes on the day. Ferguson's yardage has been erratic from week to week, but he's seen at least seven targets in five of nine games this season and has earned Prescott's trust heading into a Week 11 contest against the Panthers.