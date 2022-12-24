Ferguson (concussion) has been deemed active for Saturday's game versus Philadelphia, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Ferguson missed last Sunday's loss to Jacksonville after sustaining a concussion during the Week 14 win over Houston. The rookie tight end was then limited in each practice during Week 16 prep, though he apparently cleared protocols ahead of Saturday. Ferguson has caught 16 of 19 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns this season, and he should reprise his role as Dallas' No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz.