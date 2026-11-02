Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Ferguson (ankle) has a chance to play Sunday at Indianapolis, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson hurt his ankle early in Sunday's eventual overtime loss to the Cardinals, eventually was ruled out and then diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain. Schottenheimer's comments one day later follow the general belief that players often are able to gut out such injuries, but how Ferguson fares in practice Wednesday through Friday will determine his availability for Week 9.