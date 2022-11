Ferguson caught his only target for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Bears.

The rookie tight end was on the other end of a Dak Prescott red-zone toss midway through the second period, giving the Cowboys a 28-7 lead. Ferguson now has two career touchdowns, with both of them coming in the last three games, but with Dalton Schultz looking healthy the Wisconsin product isn't likely to see increased target volume on the other side of Dallas' Week 9 bye.