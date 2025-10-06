Ferguson caught seven of nine targets for 49 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-22 win over the Jets.

Dak Prescott continues to lean heavily on the tight end while CeeDee Lamb (ankle) is sidelined. Ferguson was on the other end of two of the QB's four TD passes on the afternoon, hitting paydirt on a 26-yard strike and a one-yard toss in the second quarter as the Cowboys built a 23-3 lead before halftime. Over three games since Lamb went down, Ferguson has compiled a 27-171-3 line on 30 targets, and his seven receptions Sunday were a team high. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 6 against the Panthers.