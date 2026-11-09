Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said after Sunday's 27-23 win over the Colts that Ferguson will undergo imaging on his knee Monday, the team's official site reports.

Ferguson played just 27 of the Cowboys' 79 offensive snaps and finished with two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown on two targets before exiting Sunday's game in the third quarter after taking a low hit. Schottenheimer noted that Ferguson initially sustained a stinger on the hit, but the Cowboys later classified his injury as a knee issue. The upcoming MRI will reveal the severity of the injury, which tentatively clouds Ferguson's status for the Cowboys' Week 10 matchup with the 49ers.