Ferguson didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

The tight end missed the Cowboys' first exhibition contest the week before due to a minor lower-back issue, but per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he was able to return to practice Tuesday. Ferguson's absence against Baltimore was simply due to the coaching staff electing to sit all the starters and key personnel, including Dak Prescott. Ferguson will get one more chance to see preseason action Friday against the Falcons.