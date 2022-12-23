Ferguson (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

After stringing together three consecutive capped sessions due to the concussion he sustained back in Week 14 versus Houston, Ferguson is now in danger of missing a second consecutive game when the Cowboys host Philadelphia on Saturday. If the rookie is eventually never afforded the green light this weekend, then Peyton Hendershot should operate as the team's No. 2 tight end behind starter Dalton Schultz.