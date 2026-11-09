According to coach Brian Schottenheimer, Ferguson (knee) is in line to miss multiple weeks, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

At a minimum, Ferguson is on track to miss at least this coming weekend's game against the 49ers, but a 'multiple week' timetable hints at a possible IR stint for the tight end. Next up for the Cowboy's reps at the position are Brevyn Spann-Ford, Luke Schoonmaker (groin) --when healthy -- and James Mitchell. With the NFL trade deadline arriving Tuesday, it's also not difficult to imagine Dallas looking into finding additional help in Ferguson's looming absence.