Ferguson brought in three of six targets for 19 yards in the Cowboys' 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Ferguson was a distant second in targets to George Pickens' 13, but the veteran tight end failed to eclipse 25 receiving yards for the fourth time in the first five games. Ferguson's night -- and by extension, that of the Cowboys -- ended on a very sour note when he had a late fourth-quarter pass from Dak Prescott bounce off his hands and result in an Alex Anzalone interception that helped seal the victory for Tampa Bay. Ferguson has mustered a modest 15-102-3 line on 21 targets heading into a Week 6 road matchup against the Packers on Sunday night, Oct. 18.