Ferguson caught one of three targets for 35 yards in a 45-10 rout of the Commanders on Thanksgiving.

His big gain opened the Cowboys' first scoring drive of the afternoon and seemed to signal a productive game was coming for Ferguson, but Dak Prescott wound up spreading the ball around and connecting with 10 different receivers in total. Ferguson's three targets were his lowest volume since the team's Week 7 bye, and he's posted a 19-231-3 line on 29 targets during that five-game stretch as he solidifies his chemistry with Prescott. The tight end might have trouble getting into the end zone again in Week 13 against a Seahawks defense that's given up only one touchdown to a TE all season.