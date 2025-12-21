Ferguson caught three of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Chargers.

For the second straight game and the fourth time in the last eight contests, Ferguson failed to reach 20 receiving yards. After a fantastic start to the season, the fourth-year tight end has faded away, managing a poor 29-155-1 line on 40 targets during that eight-game span. He'll look to find a spark in Week 17 against the Commanders.