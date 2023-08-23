Cowboys quarterback Dak Presoctt recently predicted that Ferguson will become a "big-time player in this league" in 2023, Dak Prescott, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The second-year tight end tops the Dallas depth chart heading into the regular season, and while Ferguson will likely face competition from rookie second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker as the year progresses, there's good reason to anticipate a breakout if he hangs onto the starting job. Over the prior three years, Dalton Schultz averaged 66 catches on 94 targets for 666.7 yards and 5.7 touchdowns as the Cowboys' No. 1 tight end, and Ferguson is arguably a better athlete at a similar size.