The Cowboys selected Ferguson in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 129th overall.

Ferguson was immediately productive as a redshirt freshman at Wisconsin, as he recorded 36 receptions for 456 yards and four touchdowns in a run-heavy offense. However, he plateaued and never posted more receiving yards in a season than he did as a freshman. Ferguson measured in at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and ran a 4.81 40-yard dash, but he showed impressive short-area athleticism with his three-cone drill and broad jump. He'll aim to secure the No. 2 tight end role behind Dalton Schultz in Dallas.