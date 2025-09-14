Ferguson caught nine of 12 targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants.

The tight end led the Cowboys in target volume during a wild seesaw affair and tied CeeDee Lamb for the team lead in receptions, although Lamb out-paced him in yards with 112. Ferguson has re-established himself as the main security blanket for Dak Prescott, and while he's still look for his first touchdown since he caught three against Green Bay in the wild-card round of the 2023 season, he's delivered a 14-101-0 line on 18 targets through the first two games of the current campaign. Ferguson could hit paydirt in Week 3 against a Bears defense that just gave up a TD to the Lions' Brock Wright, one of five touchdowns thrown by Jared Goff in a 52-21 rout.