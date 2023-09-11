Ferguson had two receptions on seven targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 40-0 win over the Giants.

Ferguson's seven targets wound up being the most for any Dallas player in a lopsided contest that featured just 13 completions. The 24-year-old failed to turn most of those opportunities into production, but part of the blame can be placed on wet playing conditions. It is clear that the Cowboys want to get Ferguson involved offensively in his first year as the starting tight end, so patience should be preached from a fantasy manager's perspective.