Ferguson (lower back) departed the practice field early Thursday after a collision in 11-on-11 drills, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ferguson appeared to grab his lower back when leaving the field, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and he skipped a visit to the injury tent entirely before entering the locker room. The No. 1 tight end is less than two weeks removed from signing a four-year, $52 million extension with the Cowboys, and while the severity of his injury remains unknown, he now looks like a candidate to be unavailable for Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams. Luke Schoonmaker, who filled in admirably for Ferguson over a three-game stretch last season, figures to handle the bulk of first-team TE reps if Dallas' starter misses any time.