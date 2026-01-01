Ferguson (calf) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

After spending Wednesday's session on the side working with trainers, Ferguson showed some progress with the calf injury that knocked him out for the second half of last Thursday's win at Washington. It's unclear yet if he's in danger of missing Sunday's game at the Giants, but he's put together a modest 25-211-2 line on 34 targets in seven contests since the Cowboys' Week 10 bye.