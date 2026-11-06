Ferguson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Ferguson returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, after making an early exit Week 8 and missing practice earlier this week. Dallas has downplayed the severity of Ferguson's injury, but he looks no better than 50/50 ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday at Indianapolis. Brevyn Spann-Ford filled in after Ferguson's first-quarter exit last week, playing 88 percent of snaps on offense and catching four of five targets for 31 yards.