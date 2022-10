Ferguson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Ferguson logged back-to-back limited sessions after not practicing Wednesday due to a knee injury. If he's unable to suit up, Peyton Hendershot would operate as the primary backup to Dalton Schultz, who returned to action in Week 4 after sitting out the previous contest due to an MCL sprain.