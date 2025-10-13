Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Loses targets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson recorded three receptions on three targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Panthers.
Ferguson saw a season-low three targets, with Ryan Flournoy joining George Pickens and Javonte Williams as Dak Prescott's favorite target. Ferguson was productive with the opportunity he saw, hauling in a 19-yard touchdown just before halftime. He has a touchdown in three straight games, though he could become more reliant upon efficiency with CeeDee Lamb (ankle) potentially in line for a Week 7 return.
