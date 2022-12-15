Ferguson was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a concussion sustained in Sunday's 27-23 victory over the Texans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It was originally reported that Ferguson exited the game with a neck injury, so this is the first clarification he suffered a concussion. He will now need to clear the league's protocols in order to suit up for Dallas' Week 15 matchup with the Jaguars. If he is ultimately unable to go, Peyton Hendershot would presumably be the No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz.