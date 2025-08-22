Ferguson isn't suited up ahead of Friday's preseason game versus the Falcons, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Ferguson thus won't see any action during exhibition season, though his standing as the Cowboys' No. 1 TE was intact all along, especially after inking a four-year, $52 million extension in the early stages of training camp. He's combined for 130 catches (on 188 targets) for 1,255 yards and five touchdowns in 31 regular-season games over the last two years, but he'll have a bit more competition for targets in 2025 following the addition of George Pickens to the WR room this offseason.