Ferguson failed to record a single target in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bengals.

Ferguson was on the field for 56 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps, but he was a complete non-factor in the passing game. The rookie tight end could possibly take on an increased role in Week 3 if starter Dalton Schultz is forced to miss time with a PCL injury he suffered against Cincinnati. Though reports indicate that the injury is not considered to be a long-term issue, It's unclear whether or not Schultz will suit up when the Cowboys visit the Giants on Monday night. If he sits, Ferguson would be the next man up. However, the 23-year-old Wisconsin product would likely be hard to trust for fantasy purposes in his first career start against a division rival in primetime.