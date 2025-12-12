Ferguson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota after logging a limited practice Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Ferguson sandwiched two limited practices around a Thursday absence, with Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones revealing Friday that the team expects its top tight end to be available Sunday night. If not, Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford will be the top TEs for an offense that's consolidated around RB Javonte Williams, WR CeeDee Lamb and WR George Pickens over the past month. Anyone considering Ferguson as a Week 15 lineup option should keep an eye on the situation, as he'd be a high-risk play if there's any hint of real danger for missing SNF.