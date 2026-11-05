Ferguson (ankle) did not participate at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the team's official site reports.

As expected, Ferguson was unavailable for practice as he worked off to the side with the team's training staff. The tight end is working through a low-ankle sprain that he suffered during the team's 33-30 overtime loss to Arizona in Week 8, and his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Colts is in question. Ferguson will have two more chances to return to practice this week, but if he can't go for Week 9, Brevyn Spann-Ford would be a top candidate to take over as the primary tight end for Dallas.