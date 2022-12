Ferguson caught his only target for 24 yards in Saturday's win over the Eagles.

After missing last week's game due to a concussion, Ferguson looked 100 percent in his return and displayed his athleticism with a nifty spin move that turned a short pass into a big gain in the fourth quarter. The rookie tight end remains behind Dalton Schultz on the depth chart, but with the veteran headed for free agency in the offseason, Ferguson has shown flashes of being ready for a much bigger role in 2023.