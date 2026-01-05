Ferguson caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Giants.

Ferguson was able to play in Week 18 after opening the week limited at practice with a calf issue, but he was limited to just one catch for the second straight week. The tight end sputtered into the finish line this season, failing to reach 20 receiving yards in each of his final four contests. Ferguson completed his fourth campaign in Dallas having reeled in a career-high 82 passes on 102 targets for 600 yards and eight touchdowns over 17 regular-season contests, and he'll likely enter next year as the team's undisputed No. 1 tight end.