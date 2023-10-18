Ferguson caught his only target for 15 yards in Monday's 20-17 win over the Chargers.

Ferguson continued to operate as the team's primary option at tight end, playing 86 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps. Despite seeing his highest snap share of the season, the 24-year-old's one target and one grab were his lowest marks of the season. Dallas heads into a Week 7 bye, but fantasy managers should expect Ferguson to bounce back as one of the Cowboys' primary options in the passing game in a Week 8 matchup with the Rams.