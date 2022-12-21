Ferguson (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Ferguson missed last weekend's matchup against Jacksonville as a result of the concussion he suffered the week prior versus Houston, and he's since opened Week 16 prep as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. If the rookie is eventually unable to clear protocols prior to Saturday's contest against Philadelphia, then Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon would be in line to serve as Dalton Schultz's top backup options for the time being.
