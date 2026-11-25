The Cowboys ruled Ferguson (knee/ankle) out for Thursday's game against the Eagles, Patrik Walker of the team's official site reports.

As expected, Ferguson will be sidelined for a third straight game after he failed to practice in any fashion this week while continuing to tend to a pair of lower-body injuries. Brevyn Spann-Ford will be in line for another turn as the Cowboys' top tight end while Ferguson is sidelined. After the Thanksgiving Day contest, the Cowboys will face a longer turnaround for Week 13 with a Dec. 7 matchup against the Seahawks, and Ferguson should have decent odds of making it back for that game.