Ferguson brought in all seven of his targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-40 tie versus Green Bay.

Ferguson's perfect day at the office also came with the tight end's first receiving touchdown of the season. The 26-year-old failed to sniff the 13 targets he averaged over his last two starts, but the increase efficiency coupled with a trip to the end zone resulted in his best standard fantasy score to date. Ferguson should continue operating as the Cowboys' No. 2 receiving option for as long as CeeDee Lamb (ankle) remains sidelined. A scenario that should repeat itself for a Week 5 matchup against the Jets next Sunday.