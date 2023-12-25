Ferguson totaled four catches (on eight targets) for 45 yards during Sunday's 22-20 defeat in Miami.

Since the Cowboys' Week 7 bye, Ferguson has recorded at least four receptions in seven of the last nine games, a stretch in which he put together a 40-469-4 line on 61 targets. That equates to a respectable 11.7 YPC and 7.7 YPT, but he fell short of both marks Sunday. Ferguson will have a chance to bounce back this coming Saturday against a Lions defense that has conceded the 11th-most receiving yards (790) and fifth-most touchdowns (six) to opposing tight ends in 15 contests on the campaign.