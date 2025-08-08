Cowboys' Jake Ferguson: Practices Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson (back) participated in Friday's non-padded practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
He was diagnosed with a back contusion after an early departure from Thursday's practice. Ferguson told reporters that he's dealing with some pain, but he wants to stay in his routine now that he knows there's no structural injury. Injured or not, he'll presumably be one of the many Cowboys held out of Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.
