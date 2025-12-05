Ferguson secured five of seven targets for 58 yards and caught a two-point conversion pass in the Cowboys' 44-30 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

The talented tight end finished a distant third in receiving yards for the Cowboys on the night, but Ferguson turned in another productive performance he rounded out with his one scoring grab. Ferguson now has three consecutive five-catch efforts and at least 50 receiving yards in three of the last five contests heading into a Week 15 home matchup against the Vikings on Sunday night, Dec. 14.