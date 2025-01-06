Ferguson caught two of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.

The third-year tight end had a quiet end to a disappointing season, failing to top 40 receiving yards or score a TD in any of his last seven appearances dating back to Week 10. Ferguson dealt with injuries in 2024 but also was a victim of a loss effectiveness for the Cowboys' offense, particularly after Dak Prescott (hamstring) was lost for the season. After posting a 71-761-5 line during a breakout 2023, Ferguson slid back to 59 catches on 86 targets for 494 yards and zero touchdowns in 2024. He currently has one year left on his rookie contract, which should ensure he heads into next season at the top of the depth chart, but Luke Schoonmaker could take on a bigger role as a pass catcher and cut into Ferguson's volume in 2025.