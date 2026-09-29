Ferguson caught three of five targets for 23 yards and a touchdown while also losing a fumble during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Ravens.

Ferguson was able to reach the end zone for the second straight week, connecting with quarterback Dak Prescott for a 19-yard score in the third quarter. The tight end did have a mishap early in the fourth quarter, losing a fumble after reeling in a short pass from Prescott. Ferguson has now caught nine of 11 targets for 72 yards and three touchdowns over three contests this season, and he'll face a tough test against the Texans dominant defense in Week 4.