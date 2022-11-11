Ferguson (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson's availability for the Week 10 contest was temporarily put in flux after the illness prevented him from practicing Thursday, but he was able to return to the field Friday as a full participant. The fourth-round rookie out of Wisconsin is thus on track to play Sunday, when he'll likely operate as the top backup to starting tight end Dalton Schultz. Ferguson most recently played more than half of the Cowboys' snaps on offense in the team's 49-29 win over the Bears in Week 8 and scored his second touchdown of the season in the process, but his playing time could drop off a bit if the Packers are able to keep Sunday's game more competitive than the Bears did.